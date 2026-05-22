Look: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan headed to Cannes 2026? Airport spotting sparks buzz

Her airport appearance came days after rumours about her absence from this year's prestigious film festival

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 22 May 2026, 12:38 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night, likely leaving for the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Her airport appearance came days after rumours about her absence from this year's prestigious film festival.

Recommended For You

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

Iran reviews US truce proposal as Trump willing to wait few days for 'right answers'

Iran reviews US truce proposal as Trump willing to wait few days for 'right answers'

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

UAE's Gargash slams ‘bully’ Iran, calls Hormuz control plan 'pipe dream'

UAE's Gargash slams ‘bully’ Iran, calls Hormuz control plan 'pipe dream'

Iran restarts drone production 'much faster' during 6-week ceasefire: Report

Iran restarts drone production 'much faster' during 6-week ceasefire: Report

 

Aishwarya was seen dressed in an all-black outfit. She smiled at the paparazzi waiting outside the airport and also posed for a picture with a young fan before entering the terminal. Aaradhya was seen walking with her mother.

Aishwarya has been one of India's most popular faces at Cannes for many years. She first attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas along with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A year later, she returned to the festival as a beauty brand ambassador. Since then, she has become one of the most familiar Indian names at the global event.

Over the years, Aishwarya's Cannes looks have always grabbed attention. From gowns to sarees and bold makeup choices, her red carpet appearances often become a major talking point among fans.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

2

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

3

Iran President says 'mutual respect in diplomacy' safer than war

4

UAE's new salary rule: Fines, work permit, travel bans for delayed pay explained

5

UAE Eid Al Adha: Can private sector employees take Monday off for a 9-day holiday break?