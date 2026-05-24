Old Hollywood glamour meets sharp tailoring in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, stepping onto the red carpet in a striking white ensemble that blended contemporary tailoring with old Hollywood glamour.

The actor, who has long been associated with the festival and beauty brand L'Oréal Paris, was praised by the Miss India Organisation for delivering “yet another serve by the queen herself” during this year’s appearance.

Designed by Cheney Chan, the monochrome outfit moved away from traditional red carpet gowns in favour of a structured white pantsuit. The look featured a plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers, with embellishments running along the sides of the ensemble to add texture and detail.

The standout element of the outfit was a dramatic feathered cape that framed her shoulders before extending into a sweeping train, bringing a vintage cinematic feel to the red carpet while maintaining a modern edge.

Styled with her signature brunette waves worn loose, Aishwarya completed the appearance with understated yet polished makeup.

Photographed on Cannes’ iconic red steps, the actor carried the look with confidence and poise, further cementing her reputation as one of the festival’s most closely watched fashion regulars.

The Miss India Organisation described her appearance as “elegant, commanding, and timeless,” adding that her Cannes outings continue to define memorable fashion moments at the festival.

This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. According to ANI, her long-running association with the international event continues to remain one of the most recognised celebrity-presence partnerships at Cannes.