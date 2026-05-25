Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dominates Cannes fashion conversation with dramatic couture looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again commanded global attention at the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a series of dramatic couture looks that reinforced her long-standing status as one of the festival’s most enduring fashion icons.

In her latest appearance on the French Riviera, the actor stepped onto the Cannes circuit in a custom ensemble by Fjolla Nila.

The couture creation featured a form-fitting embellished column gown adorned with intricate beadwork and crystal lattice detailing. Rendered in soft shimmering tones, the outfit highlighted textured craftsmanship while contouring the silhouette with precision.

The defining element of the look, however, was a dramatic feather-trimmed cape in dusty rose and lavender hues.

Keeping the focus on the couture piece, the actor opted for understated beauty styling. Her deep brunette hair was worn in soft waves with a middle parting, while her makeup featured radiant skin, smoke-toned eyes, and a subtle lip colour.

On the same day, fresh images of the actor in a sculptural ivory couture ensemble also surfaced online and quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Posing against a sunlit European backdrop, Aishwarya appeared in an oversized structured cape detailed with layered ruffles resembling blooming white roses. The avant-garde silhouette moved away from conventional red carpet dressing, embracing a more artistic and theatrical aesthetic.

The look was paired with side-swept loose waves and soft-glam makeup featuring smoky eyes and a nude lip.

This year’s Cannes appearances have showcased a diverse fashion portfolio for Aishwarya. Earlier during the festival, she appeared in designer Amit Aggarwal’s futuristic blue “Luminara” gown, inspired by the concept of light in motion. The structured couture piece featured wing-like extensions emerging from the shoulders and architectural contouring in an abyss blue palette.

For the annual “Lights On Women’s Worth” gala hosted by L'Oréal Paris, the actor embraced soft glamour in a blush pink couture ensemble by Sophie Couture. The look featured a strapless corseted bodice, Swarovski crystal floral appliqué and a flowing chiffon cape extending into a sweeping train.

In another widely discussed appearance, Aishwarya opted for a sharply tailored white embellished pantsuit elevated by a dramatic feathered cape, blending contemporary tailoring with classic Hollywood-inspired styling.

Amid conversations surrounding her Cannes fashion choices, actor Kangana Ranaut publicly voiced support for Aishwarya through an Instagram Story.

Calling out critics, Ranaut wrote: “Fashion and style is a self-expression, it is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks.”

Alongside the message, Ranaut shared an image from Aishwarya’s first-day Cannes appearance in Amit Aggarwal’s sculptural blue gown.

This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, continuing her long association with both the international film festival and L’Oréal Paris.