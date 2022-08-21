After 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' becomes a target for boycott trends

#BoycottLigerMovie has started trending on Twitter

By ANI Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 11:26 AM

Seems like the boycott Bollywood movement has found resonance in the Southern film industry with Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' becoming the latest target of the trend.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starring Ananya Panday in the lead, the upcoming sports drama is all set to release on August 25. However, even before that, #BoycottLigerMovie started trending on Twitter.

Various reasons are being cited by the netizens calling for the 'Liger' ban. Mainly, those who are boycotting the Telugu film is because of Karan Johar's involvement in it.

This is yet another movie after 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Raksha Bandhan,' 'Dobaaraa' and the yet-to-be-released 'Pathaan', which the netizens have given a call to boycott citing various reasons.

Speaking about 'Liger,' after multiple delays due to Covid-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing. Dharma Productions unveiled the film's trailer and songs, both of which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

