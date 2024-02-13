Adnan Sami shares what fans can expect from his biography

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 3:31 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 3:32 PM

Ace singer Adnan Sami is all set to come up with his biography. In a brief conversation with ANI, the Tera Chehra hitmaker opened up about what the audience can expect from his book.

He shared that the autobiography will be a "no-holds-barred account", in which he will unwrap all of his life's details.

" (Audience will get to know) the truth...the brutal truth. It's a no-holds-barred biography. People have been wondering about a lot of things about me and my life that have not been addressed...so with this biography, I will be addressing everything," Adnan said.

Meanwhile, on the singing front, Adnan recently enthralled Delhiites with his gig at Moonrise music festival that took place at the JLN stadium, in Delhi on February 10.

He left concert-goers nostalgic as he crooned his hit tracks such as Lift Karadey, Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi and Mehbooba Mehbooba among others.

On performing in Delhi, Adnan expressed his happiness saying, "I was delighted to be in Delhi. I have an extreme love for Delhi. The city has given me immense love and I am always grateful for that. Delhi is one of my favourite cities in the world."

Adnan Sami is a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. It was conferred on him in a ceremony held in New Delhi in 2021. ANI