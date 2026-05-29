Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan announce pregnancy, set to welcome first child

Bollywood couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood.

On Friday, Aditya and Anushka shared the good news with their fans and Instagram followers, announcing their first pregnancy.

"I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for what the privilege of being yours would do," Aditya's post read.

The couple also shared adorable pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot.

Aditya and Anushka could be seen twinning in black outfits. Aditya donned a customised T-shirt with "baap (Dad)" written on it. Anushka looked lovely as she flaunted her baby bump.

As soon as the duo shared the exciting news, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and conveyed their heartfelt greetings to the parents-to-be.

"Wow!! Congratulations doston!! Much love," actor Pulkit Samrat commented.

"So so so happy," actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote.

Anushka and Aditya tied the knot on November 2, 2021. The duo's wedding ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty, among others. Anushka and Aditya have worked together on the web show Fittrat.

Aditya has also featured in films like Rocket Gang, Student of the Year 2, Tum Bin 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Khel Khel Mein. In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sanya Malhotra in Sundar Poonam.

On the other hand, Anushka was also seen in Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.