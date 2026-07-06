'You became my brother': Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt birthday message for Ranveer Singh

Director Aditya Dhar marked actor Ranveer Singh's birthday with an emotional social media post, reflecting on their collaboration in the upcoming film Dhurandhar.

In an extended post shared today, the filmmaker described his experience of working with Singh as both creatively transformative and personally meaningful.

Dhar opened his message by writing, "Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me."

He further added, "I've always known you're an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist."

Recalling several intense sequences from the film, the director highlighted Singh's commitment to his craft.

"There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect," Dhar wrote.

He went on to praise Singh's presence as a director's actor, writing, "As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again."

He added, "I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come."

Beyond professional admiration, Dhar also reflected on the bond they built during the film.

"But what I'll cherish even more is everything that happened between "Action" and "Cut." The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right," he wrote.

He concluded with a personal note, "Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor. You became my brother."

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh. â¤ï¸



Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness.

Iâve always known youâre an extraordinaryâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Nuj5RTielg — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) July 6, 2026

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar released in India on December 5, 2025, and has since emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Hindi cinema.

The film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The second installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March 2026 and further amplified the franchise's global success. With its massive box office performance, the series went on to cross the Rs3,000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve this milestone.