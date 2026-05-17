Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in sculpted lime green gown at Cannes 2026

Indian actor Aditi Rao Hydari brought old Hollywood glamour to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a striking lime green couture gown by Tony Ward Couture.

The flowing off shoulder ensemble featured sculpted pleated detailing across the bodice, a dramatic thigh high slit, and an extended train that swept across the red carpet. She paired the look with jewellery from Indriya Jewels and metallic heels by Alexandre Birman.

Hydari shared photos from the appearance on Instagram with the caption: “Cannes 2026 @lorealparis”.

The actor credited her glam team in the post, including stylist Sanam Ratansi, style team members Rhea Kapoor and Isshika Manan, hairstylist Stephane Lancien, and make-up artist Harold James.

Known for films including Padmaavat, Rockstar and Murder 3, Hydari has also gained renewed global attention following her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor has become a regular presence at international fashion and beauty events, often representing L’Oréal Paris at Cannes.

Several Indian celebrities have been making appearances at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with fashion moments from the red carpet continuing to dominate social media conversations.