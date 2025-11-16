  • search in Khaleej Times
Aditi Rao Hydari warns public of fake WhatsaApp account using her photo

She also requested people to be alert and not reply to the number

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 7:43 PM

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has warned her fans about someone pretending to be her on WhatsApp.

The 'Heeramandi' actress, on Sunday, took to her Instagram to share a statement where she informed that a few people recently brought to her notice that an unknown person was using her photos and contacting photographers for fake "photoshoots".

She wrote, "I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about 'photoshoots'."

She also requested people to be alert and not reply to the number. Aditi wrote that if anyone notices something "odd", they should inform her team immediately.

"It isn't me. I don't reach out like this, and I don't use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team. Please be careful and don't engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you to all those who have my back and are so protective and kind," Aditi added.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the popular series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.