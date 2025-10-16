Aditi Rao Hydari on life with Siddharth: 'We practically live out of our suitcases'

Between hectic shoots, airport goodbyes and back-to-back projects, Aditi Rao Hydari and hubby Siddharth are often living out of suitcases. However, there comes a time when she likes to hit the reset button. And what better season to do that than Diwali! The Heeramandi beauty is all set to embrace a month of fun, love and little pauses and take time off to light diyas, be with family and soak in the warmth of tradition. In this festive chat, Aditi talks about how she celebrates the season of lights, the rituals she cherishes most, and why kindness, connection and gratitude are the brightest glow of all.

Edited excerpts of an interview:

Aditi, what does Diwali mean to you and how do you celebrate it with your family and friends?

To me, festivals are really about spending time with family. These days, everyone is so busy working that we’re constantly running around — Siddharth and I practically live out of our suitcases. Even as a kid, Diwali was always about everyone coming together to celebrate and eat as one big family.

In the South, Dussehra holds special significance — we perform pujas in temples for the 10 days leading up to Diwali. It’s such a beautiful time to disconnect from the world and simply be with your people. I’ve always been close to my cousins, aunts, and uncles, and I shared a deep bond with my grandparents. Being home in Hyderabad, making diyas together, sharing stories, and doing little things as a family is what makes the festive season truly special. We never had big Diwali parties back then — it was just us, and that’s what made it so meaningful.

What’s the one Diwali ritual or celebration that you cherish the most from childhood?

Dussehra was always more ritualistic, but Diwali was about joy and togetherness — dressing up, making diyas, creating wall hangings and origami, decorating the house and spending time with my grandparents and family. Ours was a very warm, welcoming home and my fondest memories are of being surrounded by my cousins and loved ones. Coincidentally, both my mother’s birthday and mine fall around Diwali, so it’s always been an especially exciting time for all of us.

After getting married to Siddharth, how have Diwali celebrations or the festivities changed for you?

Frankly, be it before or after marriage, festivals always remain beautiful. So there is no big change as such. Siddharth’s family is very open-hearted, chill and loving. There are no “rules” or traditions one is expected to follow. So, it’s not hectic or stressful at all.

It is wonderful to be part of a new family who have the same core values as mine. For us, it’s all about being together, laughing and eating together. Sometimes, I have sat down and made sweets with my mother-in-law; it’s a fun bonding activity. I also enjoy being part of the morning puja with her. Siddharth is from Chennai, I am from Hyderabad and Mumbai is mostly our base but during festivals we try to go home. This year, Sidharth is travelling to New York for a shoot so I will be in Mumbai.

Is there any new ritual you both have started as a couple during festival time?

I’m a believer, and I love being surrounded by good energy. I find the energy in places of worship truly beautiful. For both Siddharth and me, the most sacred energy also lies at home, especially when you’re with your parents. That’s very special to us. Our schedules can get hectic, but we make it a point to be together during this time. A thing I’ve learned from Siddharth is to stop seeking from the outside and instead look within. For us, the true essence of any festival lies in simply being together and surrounded by loved ones.

Do you prefer a low-key intimate affair or festivities with friends?

I enjoy both. On some days, it’s lovely to stay in and celebrate quietly at home. But I’m also an energiser bunny; I love being around friends! At the same time, I deeply value family because I grew up in a big, close-knit one, and that kind of togetherness is irreplaceable. When I joined the industry, my first Diwali party was at Mr. Bachchan’s home — they were so warm and welcoming, it truly felt like family. More recently, I attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, which was fun and filled with genuine warmth. Our industry really is a fraternity, we’re all busy with our work through the year, but Diwali brings everyone together. There’s such a beautiful sense of positivity and camaraderie.

What’s one important aspect of a festival like Diwali that people should focus on or learn in today’s fast paced world?

More than the glitz of showbiz, I think the idea of extravagant spending needs a bit of rethinking. Diwali is often a time of abundance and consumption, but it should also be a time of giving. There are so many people around us who are just trying to get by, managing the basics and working tirelessly. It’s important to be kind — to share your happiness with those who support you every day. Include your staff and the people around you in your celebrations. That sense of gratitude and positivity is something we should carry not just during Diwali, but throughout the year.

What message would you like to convey to your fans and followers this Diwali?

Be happy. There is nothing more beautiful than happiness and being at peace. And I repeat — give love. Everyone is busy celebrating and getting all chores done, but be kind and be a giver this Diwali.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com