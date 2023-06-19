'Adipurush' collects over Rs3 billion in three days

The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan

By PTI Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 12:13 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 12:14 PM

Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana directed by Om Raut, has minted Rs3.4 billion at the global box office in three days, the makers claimed Monday.

Production banner T-Series said the movie, fronted by Prabhas, minted Rs1 billion globally on the third day of its release.

"Adipurush continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding Rs3.4 billion on the opening weekend at the box office," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on Friday, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Adipurush is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

The movie has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil as well.