Adil Hussain 'felt a punch in my heart' when Irrfan Khan died

At the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) Adil Hussain delivered a masterclass in acting, while also remembering his associate, the late actor Irrfan Khan.

In a session titled 'Truth and Acting', Hussain shared insights from his decades-long journey across Indian, independent, and international cinema.

He also hailed his Life of Pi co-star Khan's acting skills.

"If you act from that absolutely honest space, it will be different always. There's one actor who comes to my mind who was like that: Irrfan Khan," Hussain said. "He tried his best to do that."

"He tried his best to be as vulnerable, as transparent as possible," Hussain said. "He was absolutely his best in Qissa, The Namesake, Warrior..."

Hussain also said that Khan's death felt like a "punch in my heart".

"I have never met him properly, we never had conversations about acting or anything with him, but in spite of that, I felt a punch in my heart when he passed. I was surprised the way I felt. 'I was like Oh my god, why am I feeling so sad?'"

Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020, after he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Khan is considered one of India's best actors, starring in critically acclaimed films such as Life in a... Metro, The Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium.

He starred in several international projects, which gave him significant recognition.

Hussain has star had his film Secret of a Mountain Serpent' screened on the third day of DIFF 2025. It was directed by Nidhi Saxena.

Filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee's Full Plate made its Indian debut at DIFF, where the 500-seater venue erupted into a standing ovation as the credits rolled on the drama about a homemaker with a gift for cooking who battles patriarchy while preserving her individuality.

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who starred in the lead, also attended the screening.

"It really means a lot to all of us. Tannishtha couldn't be here, but I am happy that I got to watch the film with all of us," she said as the audience cheered and clapped.

The 14th edition of DIFF concluded on November 2, with filmmaker Anuparna Roy's Venice winner Songs of Forgotten Trees as the closing feature.