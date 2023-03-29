Adidas ends partnership with Beyonce: Report

The Hollywood star added that she had "beef" with people in the industry
Adidas has ended its fashion partnership with Beyoncé, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
If confirmed, it would mark a second high-profile split between Adidas and a celebrity partner, after the German sportswear giant ended its collaboration with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments.
Adidas, which had signed a deal with Beyoncé in April 2019 to relaunch her brand Ivy Park, declined to comment.
The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the sportswear giant and the American pop star cut ties, saying last Thursday the decision was mutual and citing "major creative differences."
The Wall Street Journal said sales of Ivy Park have been underperforming expectations for years.
ALSO READ:
The Hollywood star added that she had "beef" with people in the industry
Earlier, a clip of Padukone seemingly ignoring her husband and refusing to hold his hand sparked rumours of a rift
Brunson and de Armas will host the show on April 1 and April 15 respectively
The Hollywood star's Netflix comedy 'Murder Myster 2' with Adam Sandler will be available to stream from March 31
He passed away on Sunday night after multiple organ failures and a heart attack
Amna Mohammad Karmostaji has been creating exquisite abayas for women through her homegrown brand since 2015
Majors was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign for the military
The singer ended speculation about her future, telling a sold-out crowd Saturday night that she will be back in June