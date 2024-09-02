Adele is taking a break from music

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 1:05 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 1:10 PM

Singer Adele has decided to take a break from music.

During a recent performance in Munich, the Skyfall hitmaker shared this update with fans about her hiatus, Fox News reported.

"I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she said.

Several clips from the gig have surfaced online in which Adele can be seen telling the audience about her break from music for a while. Adele's fans were left heartbroken.

Reacting to her decision, an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "Come back with a bang Adele."

Another fan on X wrote, "Watching Adele live is literally my life's purpose. I will see you queen, however long it takes."

Adele has been performing her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace since November 2022.

She initially announced this residency in 2021, only to stun and disappoint fans months later by postponing the tour entirely. In an emotional video, the Rolling in the Deep singer told fans that the calibre of her show was not up to par and that she and her crew wouldn't be ready to begin on time.

Her last shows are set to run from October 25 through November 23 this year.

Earlier this year, Adele opened up about her struggles with the pressures of fame.

During a concert in February, she discussed photos of her taken at an NBA game in which she looks upset. She explained that she did not look happy because people were filming her against her will and that she did not like being famous to begin with.