Adah Sharma to star in Marathi Film 'Gajra', first look poster unveiled

Currently in development, Gajra is slated for a theatrical release in 2027

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 18 Jun 2026, 2:41 PM
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Adah Sharma has officially announced her debut in Marathi cinema with the upcoming film Gajra.

The actress, known for her performances in films such as The Kerala Story and the 1920 franchise, revealed the project through a social media post accompanied by its first-look poster.

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The poster features Sharma in a bridal avatar, wearing traditional jewellery, with streaks and splatters of blood across her face.

The striking image and her solemn expression suggest a dark and intense narrative inspired by true events.

Sharing the announcement with her followers, Sharma wrote, "GAJRA - my debut in Marathi... need all your love and blessings!"

She also expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout her journey across Hindi, South Indian and regional cinema, while seeking similar encouragement for her Marathi film debut.

Gajra will be directed by Shreyas Jadhav and produced by Amol Borkar. The film marks the first production venture of Zig Zag Productions and is being presented by Ganraj Studios, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The music for the project will be composed by Devdutta Manisha Baji, a prominent name in the Marathi film industry known for his work in historical and folk music.

Currently in development, Gajra is slated for a theatrical release in 2027.

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