Look: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani win hearts with dreamy beach vacation photos

The actor recently gave fans a glimpse into his holiday through a relaxed 'photo dump' that he shared on Instagram

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 1 May 2026, 11:37 AM
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Sometimes, all it takes is a few pictures to get the Internet talking, and Sidharth Malhotra just did exactly that.

The actor recently gave fans a glimpse into his beach vacation through a relaxed 'photo dump' that he shared on Instagram. What stood out wasn't just the scenic backdrop or the easygoing vibe, but also an adorable appearance by his wife, Kiara Advani, which instantly caught fans' attention.

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The post included several pictures from the getaway, featuring laid-back moments, breezy beach shots, and off-duty glimpses.

As soon as the post went live, the comment section filled up with reactions. Many fans said the pictures reminded them of his earlier days. One user wrote, "You just gave us the 2020 Sidharth Malhotra in 11 slides. Thank you," while another added, "Can't remember when Sid posted these many videos and photos at a time on Instagram."

Meanwhile, the Shershaah actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Kiara, hinting that the two might be working together again.

In the picture, neither of them faced the camera. Sidharth kept it casual in a white shirt and blue denim, while Kiara opted for a striped pink shirt paired with white pants. With the caption, "Guess who I am shooting with?", the actor left fans intrigued and guessing.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in the folk thriller Vvan, where he stars opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. Kiara, on the other hand, will next be seen in Toxic, alongside Yash, with a cast that also includes Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria.

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