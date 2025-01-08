Actors Marisa Abela, Mikey Madison among Bafta Rising Star nominees

British actress Marisa Abela. Photo: AFP

Marisa Abela, who portrayed late singer Amy Winehouse in biopic Back to Black, and Anora star Mikey Madison are among the five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at next month's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Film Awards.

Abela is nominated alongside fellow Industry actors David Jonsson, most recently seen in sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Rizwan's credits include film In Camera, about an aspiring actor facing constant audition rejections and Netflix series Kaos, a modern re-imagining of Greek mythology.

British television drama Industry follows a group of graduates competing for jobs at a top investment bank.

Jharrel Jerome, known for Oscar winning film Moonlight, animated superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and most recently biographical sports drama Unstoppable, completes the list made public on Tuesday.

In Anora, winner of the top prize at last year's Cannes film festival, Madison plays a young exotic dancer who becomes involved with a Russian oligarch's son. Her performance earned her a nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy film at last Sunday's Golden Globes.

Past recipients of the Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public, include Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Tomorrow Never Dies actress Lashana Lynch and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. Scottish actor James McAvoy was the first recipient in 2006.