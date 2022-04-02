Actor Will Smith resigns from Hollywood's Academy after Oscars slap incident

Shreya Ghoshal, Tanishk Bagchi will be among the performers for the upcoming event
Entertainment2 days ago
Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying on Friday that his slapping of presenter Chris Rock on stage at this year's Oscars ceremony was "shocking, painful and inexcusable."
"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," Smith said in a statement.
"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," he said.
At the Oscars ceremony last Sunday, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, then smacked Rock across the face.
Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard."
Rock's joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, made a reference to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Jada Pinkett Smith has a condition that causes hair loss.
ALSO READ:
David Rubin, president of the film academy, said on Friday that the group accepted Smith's resignation but would continue with disciplinary proceedings that could lead to additional sanctions.
The matter is due to be discussed at the group's next board meeting on Apr 18.
In his statement, Smith added: "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."
Shreya Ghoshal, Tanishk Bagchi will be among the performers for the upcoming event
Entertainment2 days ago
Her short statement on Instagram comes 24 hours after Smith issued an apology to Rock over the attack
Entertainment3 days ago
Twitter is flooded with fan reactions, with many people lauding Gaga for her kind and caring nature.
Entertainment3 days ago
Ranveer was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Yas Island
Entertainment3 days ago
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and announced the wrap of the most-awaited project
Entertainment3 days ago
Oscars figures last year fell by around 50 percent from the previous ceremony’s 23.6 million, which was already a record low
Entertainment3 days ago
Rock is scheduled to perform back-to-back shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Wilbur Theatre
Entertainment3 days ago
Enjoy your Tuesday with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers around the country
Entertainment3 days ago