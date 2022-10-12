Actor Tovino Thomas to play triple role in new film

Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new
The actor is referred to as the man for all seasons and all kinds of films
After Minnal Murali's success, actor Tovino Thomas is all set to entertain the audience with a new film titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
In the film, he will be seen playing a triple role. The Malayalam movie went on floors on Tuesday with a traditional ceremony.
Tovino shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Twitter.
Debutant Jitin Lal has come on board to helm the project. Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Kishore, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi and Jagadish are also a part of Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
The film is being made as a pan-Indian film and will be released in 3D. Besides Malayalam, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. The majority of the shooting will take place in Kasaragod, India.
The actor is referred to as the man for all seasons and all kinds of films
The performance will be a showcase of Shobana’s own spectacular group choreographies in diverse styles
Lynch credited the director with uniquely interpreting a historical story for a modern audience
Kanye's recent controversial behaviour includes social media posts slammed as anti-Semitic
Pugh plays a nurse who travels to a remote village to "watch" a girl who claims to have not eaten for months
Several of her co-stars on the series — such as Peter Dinklage, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner and Conleth Hill — marked their presence at the wedding in Italy
On Friday, he had posted screenshots of a conversation with rapper Diddy, who called him out over the 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt