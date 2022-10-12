Actor Tovino Thomas to play triple role in new film

The Malayalam film is titled 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

By ANI Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 9:34 AM

After Minnal Murali's success, actor Tovino Thomas is all set to entertain the audience with a new film titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

In the film, he will be seen playing a triple role. The Malayalam movie went on floors on Tuesday with a traditional ceremony.

Tovino shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Twitter.

Debutant Jitin Lal has come on board to helm the project. Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Kishore, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi and Jagadish are also a part of Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

The film is being made as a pan-Indian film and will be released in 3D. Besides Malayalam, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. The majority of the shooting will take place in Kasaragod, India.