Actor SJ Suryah joins Ram Charan's next film

Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin’s 'Goldfish' to have world premiere at Busan International Film Festival
Featuring the actors as a mother-daughter duo, 'Goldfish' deals with the themes of memory and identity.
"RRR" star Ram Charan on Friday said actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah has boarded the cast of his upcoming film with director S Shankar.
The Telugu political drama is tentatively titled "RC15" as it is the 15th film of Charan’s career.
Charan shared the news on Twitter and expressed his excitement over working with Suryah, known for movies such as "Kalvanin Kadhali," "Thirumagan," "Vyabari," "Spyder" and "Mersal."
"Welcome onboard #RC15 @iam_SJSuryah Sir," he wrote.
Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.
The production banner also shared the news of Suryah joining the cast of “RC15” on its official Twitter handle.
"Versatile actor @iam_SJSuryah joins our stellar cast! Welcome on board sir," Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted.
"RC15" will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
