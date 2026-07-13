Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill dies at 78 after recovering from cancer

New Zealand actor Sam Neill died suddenly on Monday aged 78 after recovering from cancer, his family said in a statement on Monday.

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free," a statement posted on Neill's Instagram page said.

Neill died in Sydney, with the family paying tribute to a private hospital in the city for their care.

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The Jurassic Park actor announced in April he was cancer-free after undergoing treatment for stage-three blood cancer.

"Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a social media post.

"He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."