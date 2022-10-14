Actor Miya Muqi, Olympic gold medal winner Cai Liangchan talk films and kickboxing in Dubai

Miya Muqi, Chinese actress with Cai Liangchan, Former Olympian star, pose for a photo during their visit to Khaleej Times Office in Dubai - Photo by M. Sajjad

by Husain Rizvi Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 1:36 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 2:34 PM

When Chinese actor Miya Muqi first visited Dubai, it was to shoot Kung Fu Yoga, a 2017 action adventure film directed by Stanley Tong (Supercop, Rumble in the Bronx) starring international star Jackie Chan. Second time around, Miya visited Dubai to shoot another Tong-directorial Vanguard (2020), also with Chan.

But Miya’s third visit to Dubai was as a special guest at a kickboxing event hosted by her good friend Cai Liangchan, the Beijing Olympic champion. “Cai and I brought our Olympic spirit and national confidence to everyone,” says Miya on her visit to the Khaleej Times office, accompanied by Cai and their translator Doris Wang. “We want to educate and show the Chinese Olympic spirit to the world.”

The kickboxing event was held in the city in June with Cai, a retired professional athlete-turned-fight event promoter, as the organiser. He hoped to pass on the spirit of being fearless and fighting till the end. In the form of fighting events, Cai hopes to carry out sports and cultural exchanges with the rest of the world. The next competition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on October 9, followed by Philippines and Georgia.

Pro fighting is growing in many parts of the world, including Dubai where many fighting events have taken place. In today’s world, even celebrities, actors and social media influencers, are looking to get into the ring; be it for charity and exhibition, or to settle scores, there’s increased interest in boxing and kickboxing events across the world.

“Dubai is the centre of the world and an international metropolis,” Cai says, “so we also see many large-scale competitions being held in Dubai as well as in Abu Dhabi.” He cited influencers like Logan Paul who fought one of the greatest professional boxers of all time Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in 2021. The fight really went the distance with no winners being declared at the end of eight rounds. “I see influencers like Logan making fighting sports a legendary crossover between influencers and famous players,” Cai says, adding that Dubai is the ideal place for such crossovers.

Miya is from the same pool, except we see her action sequences in the several action films that she has done. She performs her own stunts for these films. And for this, she thanks Jackie and Stanley, her mentors who brought her into the film industry. “They taught me the grace of knowing which led me on this path,” Miya said. “What impresses me the most is their ingenuity in the film and their love for the film business which deeply influenced me.”

Miya hopes to make more international films that showcase Chinese culture. “I hope the influence of these two teachers (Jackie and Stanley) can help me achieve my dreams; do more action films and co-operate with actors and directors around the world to bring Chinese culture to everyone,” she said.

China’s most famous yoga instructor

Apart from being a trained martial artist, Miya is also referred to as China’s most famous yoga instructor. She started practising yoga with the sole purpose of making her body healthier since she suffered from poor health as a child. After practising yoga over the years, Miya decided to pass on the potency of these physical, mental, and spiritual practices. “I realised that if I can become a yoga teacher, it will be a very meaningful thing to pass on the beauty of yoga and its healthy lifestyle,” she said.

Miya Muqi, Chinese actress, poses for a photo during her visit to Khaleej Times Office in Dubai - Photo by M. Sajjad

At the same time, Miya’s love for yoga laid the groundwork for her films and also made her a goodwill ambassador for China and India. Miya loves Indian culture (she’s appeared with Bollywood actors including Disha Patani and Sonu Sood), she says, and hopes to combine Chinese martial arts and Indian yoga into a Kung Fu yoga school that brings the world a sense of the two countries that boast a rich cultural heritage.

Miya, who has held thousands of yoga sessions in China, was also “fortunate” enough to lead a 10,000-person yoga session to break the Guinness World Record. On her yoga path, the actress has also created her own yoga school called Miya Yoga.

Winning gold

Cai gave Macau, his home, its first-ever Olympic gold medal when he won the 2008 Beijing Wushu tournament. Wushu is the Chinese term for martial arts. “I think it is very influential and honourable for me and our team,” he says on winning an Olympic gold medal, calling it “the biggest affirmation of my sports career.”

While Cai was exposed to combat sports, he initially didn’t want to become a professional athlete. But then he found the programme “very challenging” and with time, his spirits heightened and led him to becoming a professional athlete.

“Throughout my athletic career, my belief has been to never give up,” he shares about his fighting philosophy. “When people have low points, they must overcome themselves in order to defeat their opponents.” Cai cited the popular film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, the titular character who has a similar spirit of never giving up.

Fighters of today, as Cai says, are lucky because they are in the age of the internet. They have more chances of getting to the professional stage with increased exposure via electronic media. But Cai has one advice that the young aspiring fighters should never forget: the Olympic spirit and hard work.

Lastly, we asked how the two keep themselves fit on a daily basis. For Miya, martial arts and yoga have become a part of her life and she realised she cannot do without the two. And with the help of her Olympic champion friend Cai, Miya is always encouraged to never give up. Cai, on the other hand, points out the importance of a healthy diet. “Proper training is necessary,” Cai said. “And also a very healthy lifestyle and diet.”