Actor Kate Hudson reveals her family's 'fun' holiday tradition

From 'Shamshera' to 'Vikram Vedha': Five movies which showcased Bollywood actors in new light
Bollywood actors tried to experiment with their roles in a bid to bring something new for their audiences
American actor Kate Hudson and her fiance Danny Fujikawa have shared a sneak peek into their family's "fun and silly" holiday traditions.
According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, during a recent interview with People magazine, Hudson revealed that she and Fujikawa play a game during the Christmas season.
"A Fujikawa tradition is we put a gift card in a big thing, a huge ball wrapped with newspaper and there are things within it," the Almost Famous actor told the outlet.
Hudson continued, "We do a song, we pass the ball around really fast, and then you have to tear it apart as fast as you can until the song comes on again. It's a really fun, silly tradition, and everybody's screaming."
Hudson and Fujikawa share their daughter, Rani Rose. Hudson is also mom to Bingham Bellamy, who she shares with Matt Bellamy and she shares her oldest son, Ryder Robinson, with Chris Robinson.
Hudson noted that her family always leaves out milk and cookies for Santa, but sometimes they add a few non-traditional treats for him. "We always put out our cookies and milk," she said.
Earlier this month, Hudson revealed to E! News that her children go "wild" over Santa's visit every year.
"The Night Before Christmas -- every night we read the book. And Santa knows. ... Usually when the kids are going to sleep, Santa shows up, and it's really wild because the kids can't believe it," Hudson told the outlet, as per Fox News.
ALSO READ:
Bollywood actors tried to experiment with their roles in a bid to bring something new for their audiences
From music concerts to theatre shows, there's lots to do in the UAE this weekend
The actor was dropped from the film franchise after his ex-wife Amber Heard's op-ed
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release on January 25, 2023
Big budget sequels like 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun,' and 'Black Panther' were well represented in the effects and sound categories
The film is also nominated in the 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' category
The film is set to release December 23 in the UAE
The list included Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks