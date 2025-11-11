Dharmendra recovering, responding to treatment: Sunny Deol's team tells KT

Fans of Indian superstar Dharmendra woke up to news of his demise on Tuesday, only to realise soon after that the 89-year-old actor was still in hospital, undergoing treatment. Multiple media outlets had declared him dead, and tributes were already flooding social media.

Many prominent personalities fell victim to the false reports and were quick to post condolences on social media.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji." Superstar Chiranjeevi said, "My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace." The posts have been deleted since.

This was the second time in 24 hours that the veteran actor was presumed dead by many. However, his family had not officially confirmed the news, and were quite appalled by the erroneous reports.

His wife and actor-politician Hema Malini, and their elder daughter Esha Deol, took to social media to set the record straight.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Hema posted on X.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering," Esha said in a post on Instagram.

An official statement from Dharmendra's elder son, Sunny Deol's team, followed soon after.

"Sir is recovering and responding to treatment, let's all pray for his good health and long life," a member of Sunny's team handling the official communication told Khaleej Times. Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness, they added.

Sunny Deol is at the hospital with his brother Bobby and son Karan, closely monitoring the health of their father. On Monday evening, his team had requested everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.