Actor Deepika Padukone's Project K first look sparks excitement

The entertainment industry is trying to figure out the economics of streaming and is also facing angst over a tech-powered future and fighting to stay culturally dominant
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone’s first look from the much-awaited Telugu film Project K is here. The poster was supposed to be out on Monday, July 17. However, it got delayed and released a day later.
The makers Vyjayanthi Films, at the of releasing Deepika’s first look poster from Project K, wrote, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow.” The film, which will be released in January 2024, also stars Prabhas.
In the first look poster, Deepika looks determined, wearing something sort of a stillsuit, in a dusty surrounding. It seems she is on a serious mission, possibly to save those in need.
But what caught our attention is how Deepika Padukone's first look bears a similarity to Zendaya's Chani from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Similar to the Hollywood actress, Deepika can be seen in a bodysuit, taking on the role of a soldier on a mission.
The first glimpse of Project K will be released on July 20 in the US at San Diego Comic-Con and on July 21 in India.
Project K’s promo was also featured at the iconic Times Square in New York.
Nag Ashwin, a National-award winner, is directing Project K. The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.
Project K will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
READ MORE:
The entertainment industry is trying to figure out the economics of streaming and is also facing angst over a tech-powered future and fighting to stay culturally dominant
Craig Mazin, a creator of the Emmy-nominated HBO thriller, said it surpassed previous game adaptations because it was driven by passion rather than a desire to exploit a popular title
The superstar is currently promoting his latest Mission: Impossible film Dead Reckoning, but it's the previous instalment, Ghost Protocol, that fans are talking about
The song, which was released on July 12, has been written and composed by Shiraz Uppal
In an interview with Indian TV host Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra has narrated her harrowing experience involving a director-producer
Fresh seasons of comedies and dramas that typically start in September will likely be delayed
She passed away in January at a Los Angeles hospital, where she had been rushed by paramedics responding to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home
The actress will be presented in 'a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film', source says