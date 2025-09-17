Actor Basil Joseph launches film production house

Actor-director Basil Joseph, who is known for films like Falimy and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, has ventured into production by launching his own production house named Basil Joseph Entertainment.

Beginning his film career as an assistant director of Vineeth Sreenivasan in the 2013 film Thira, Joseph gained fame with his roles in films like Varshangalkku Shesham, Maranamass, Joji and directorials including Minnal Murali.

He has directed three films till date, Kunjiramayanam, Godha and Minnal Murali. The actor has decided to turn producer to promote "better" and "bolder" stories from his own production house.

Taking to Instagram, Basil unveiled the logo and expressed his excitement about this new venture.

"So, here we go again. Trying something I have never done before--producing films. Still figuring out the 'how', but what I do know is I want to tell stories better, bolder, and in new ways. Let's see where this new road takes us. Welcome to Basil Joseph Entertainment," he wrote.

The announcement quickly drew attention from fans and fellow industry professionals. Indian cricketer Sanju Samson congratulated the actor-director for his new venture. He wrote, "Congratulations Mr Basil Joseph".

Soon after, Joseph revealed that his first movie will be produced in collaboration with Dr Ananthu, founder of Xylem Learning.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dr Ananthu S shared a video featuring his meeting with Dr Ananthu S, as they discussed their first movie production.

At the end of the video, the makers announced the reveal of the title teaser of their movie soon. This collaboration has sparked curiosity about what the duo has planned for audiences.

Joseph was last seen in the film titled Maranamass, which was written and directed by Sivaprasad in his directorial debut. The film starred Anishma Anilkumar, Babu Antony, Siju Sunny, Suresh Krishna and Rajesh Madhavan in supporting roles. ANI