Actor Asrani dies: From Sholay to Hera Pheri, his most memorable comic roles

With the passing of Asrani, Bollywood has lost one of its comedy legends, a man who made generations laugh in his career spanning nearly six decades.

Full name Govardhan Asrani, the actor-comedian passed away on October 20 at the age of 84, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy built on stellar acting skills and impeccable comic timing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as a gifted entertainer and versatile artist. "He entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances," he said.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, his co-star in many films, said on social media, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani Ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan... He had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan...I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry."

Akshay listed some of the recent popular comedies starring Asrani. Making his acting debut in 1967, his was a career that few in Bollywood can match. Asrani starred in over 350 films spanning genres, generations, and eras. While he could play serious and supporting roles with equal ease, it was his comic flair that made him a fan favourite.

Here's a look at his most memorable comic roles:

1. Bawarchi: This 1972 film was the beginning of a long-lasting collaboration between Rajesh Khanna and Asrani, who worked together in 25 films till 1991. In Bawarchi, Asrani played the role of Vishwanath Sharma, a music director for films, who copies English songs and adds Hindi lyrics to them. Bawarchi is among Hrishikesh Mukherjee's most celebrated films.

2. Sholay: Asrani had starred in a variety of character roles up until Sholay, which sealed his image as one of the top performers in comedy. It was his portrayal of the eccentric jail warden in Ramesh Sippy's 1975 classic that immortalized him forever.

With his look modelled after Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator, Asrani's "Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain!" became a line that has outlived the movie itself.

3. Chupke Chupke: In the same year, Asrani played a supporting role in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's romantic comedy starring Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. His role of Prashant Kumar Srivastav, though small, played a pivotal role in elevating the comic appeal of his classic.

4. Hera Pheri: Asrani became somewhat a staple in many Hindi comedies by filmmaker Priyadarshan. Hera Pheri (2000) remains of the most successful comedies in Bollywood. Asrani played the role of a frantic bank manager, holding his own alongside actors like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

5. Malamaal Weekly: Another Priyadarshan directorial that has achieved cult status in Hindi cinema. Once again, this 2006 release had a plethora of talented performers, but Asrani stood out as Chokheylal, Kanhaiya's father, in a film where multiple characters try to bag the lottery prize, leading to hilarious situations.