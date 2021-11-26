Actor Abhishek Bachchan felt 'very unprepared' for his Bollywood debut

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 8:46 AM

Abhishek Bachchan, who made his acting debut in J.P. Dutta’s Refugee in 2000, says he was “very unprepared as an actor” to work under such a great filmmaker.

“One of the very few regrets that I have is that when I made my debut, I felt that I wasn’t prepared to work with the great JP Dutta,” he said in an interview. “When you get to work with such an honoured director on your first film, you need to be prepared for that challenge and that honour. I should have been more prepared for him. I could have been better.”

But it was also a learning experience for him. If he had been prepared at that time, he would never have learnt anything as an actor, said Abhishek.

“It’s not how you start, but how you end. But your start determines a large part of how you are going to end. Because my start was so shaky from the preparation perspective, it pushed me to pull up my socks," he said.

The actor is busy promoting Bob Biswas, a film in which he plays the role of an insurance agent, moonlighting as a hired assassin. The direct-to-digital release will be on Zee5 on December 3.