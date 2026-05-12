Action comedy 'Ride or Die' gets July premiere date

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham-starrer is all set to be released on July 15. Prime Video on Monday, May 12, announced the release date of the action comedy, sharing some first-look images as well.

Ride or Die, which comes from Paramount Television Studios, will debut all eight episodes at once on July 15, as per Deadline.

Here's the logline for the show: "Ride or Die follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith's past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they're forced to go on the run together. It's a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels."

Tessa Coates created the series and is executive producer, along with showrunner Matt Miller and director Peyton Reed.

Ride or Die, was first announced last year at the Amazon upfront presentation.