Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer to make Middle East concert debut in Dubai

Don't miss this musical extravaganza taking place in January 2023

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 3:14 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 3:20 PM

Hans Zimmer, the multiple Academy Award-winning, highly celebrated German composer responsible for some of the most listened-to soundtracks in the history of cinema, is bringing his new breathtaking European tour Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai in January 2023.

The Hans Zimmer Live show has been playing to sold-out audiences with newly arranged music from his most famous works, which includes hits from The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Dune - the 2021 Academy Award-nominated science-fiction epic filmed in Abu Dhabi. And now, for the first time, fans in the Middle East will be able to experience this musical extravaganza.

The special one-off concert will take place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, January 27, 2023 and will feature two and a half hours of new and reimagined arrangements from the Oscar-winning composer’s stellar back catalogue, all spectacularly recreated on stage by Zimmer himself, together with a large orchestra and complemented by Hans Zimmer’s magnificent live band and dancers.

Hans Zimmer Live is being brought to the United Arab Emirates by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as part of its Dubai Presents series and will be one of the closing shows of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which runs across the city from December 2022 to January 29, 2023.

Hans Zimmer commented: “I’m thrilled to bring Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai for the very first time. As one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic cities that’s home to over 200 nationalities, this is a great opportunity to speak to a multicultural global audience in the universal language of music. It seems fitting to bring our show to such an extraordinary city, and treat its people to an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment!”

Tickets will be available for purchase from the Coca-Cola Arena website November 25 onwards.