Abu Dhabi's Sweihan camel race renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Racecourse

The racecourse is characterised by its heritage design

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 3:09 PM

The Sweihan camel racecourse in Abu Dhabi has been renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Racecourse, authorities announced on Sunday.

The move followed the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,

The gesture honours the late Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and recognises his significant contribution to enriching UAE cultural heritage and traditions, including developing heritage sites and expanding camel racing and camel beauty contests, according to Abu Dhabi Government office.

It also honours his efforts to strengthen social cohesion and spread the values of tolerance and mutual cooperation.

The Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Racecourse in Sweihan is characterised by its heritage design. It features two camel racecourses and an area for camel beauty contests, as well as viewing areas for judging committees, spaces for heritage races, a local bazaar, and two-tiered spectator stands.

The racecourse also includes training tracks for camel owners to prepare their camels for racing, as well as a studio, a media centre, administrative offices and special utilities. The area also features a number of private camel breeding farms.

