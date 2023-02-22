Abu Dhabi: Meet David Harbour at Middle East Film and Comic Con

The Hollywood actor has joined the list of many celebrities including his Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower at the upcoming event

By CT Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:43 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:50 PM

Hollywood star David Harbour has joined the list of several celebrities that are slated to make an appearance at the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from March 3-5.

Organisers have teased an epic face-off between Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, and Jamie Campbell Bower, the person behind the latest antagonist on the show, Vecna.

Harbour's performance as the lovable Hawkins Police Chief in the hit Netflix show earned him worldwide recognition as well as a nomination for Best Performance by and Actor in the Golden Globe Awards and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the Emmys. He has also starred in multiple major productions, such as Steven Soderbergh’s neo-noir drama No Sudden Move, and Marvel’s Black Widow as the Red Guardian.

The 47-year-old star is expected to reprise his role as the Red Guardian in the upcoming Marvel film The Thunderbolts, starring alongside Florence Pugh, Harrison Ford, and Julia Louis Dreyfus. Another movie to catch David Harbour in is Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ new release, Gran Turismo.

As for MEFCC, Harbour joins Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy, House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith, Lord of the Rings' Gollum, Andy Serkis and C-3PO star, Anthony Daniels on the list of celebrities marking an appearance at the upcoming event.