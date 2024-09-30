Abu Dhabi: Legendary music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy light up IIFA Rocks

'Expect the unexpected': Shahid Kapoor all set to give fans a night to remember at IIFA Awards 2024
In an interview ahead of his much-awaited IIFA performance, the Bollywood star talks about embracing fatherhood, his craft and more
The grand finale of the IIFA Festival 2024 was an unforgettable night of music and glamour, living up to its promise of an extravagant weekend. Hosted by the charismatic duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, the star-studded event brought together the crème de la crème of Bollywood, blending awe-inspiring performances with tributes to the industry's finest talents.
The evening ended with a soul-stirring performance by the legendary musical trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, whose iconic compositions have been the soundtrack to Bollywood's biggest moments for three decades. Their mesmerising hour-longg set, a blend of timeless classics and contemporary sounds, transported the audience through 30 years of musical magic.
The talented Shilpa Rao also took the stage, leaving the audience spellbound with her powerful vocals. Ramping up the energy, Honey Singh followed with a dynamic and electrifying performance. His signature fusion of rap and Bollywood beats had the audience on their feet, dancing to chart-topping hits. Adding a touch of elegance to the musical showcase, Iulia Vantur also charmed the crowd with her captivating vocals.
Beyond the glittering performances, IIFA 2024 paid tribute to the technical brilliance that powers Indian cinema. The night shone a spotlight on the trailblazers behind the scenes, recognising excellence in key technical categories such as Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogues, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score, and Special Effects (Visual). These awards honoured the unsung heroes whose creativity and mastery bring cinematic magic to life.
IIFA 2024 Technical Category Winners List
Cinematography: G. K. Vishnu | Film - Jawan
Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti | Film - 12th Fail
Dialogues: Ishita Moitra | Film - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Editing: Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Film - Animal
Choreography: Bosco – Caesar | Film - Pathaan
Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan M | Film - Animal
Sound Mixing: Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall, Marti Humphrey | Film - Jawan
Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar | Film - Animal
Special Effects (Visual): Redchillies.VFX | Film - Jawan
