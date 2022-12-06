Abu Dhabi: Kevin Hart to perform in the city next year

The comedian and actor's gig will be a part of his 'Reality Check' Tour

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 11:03 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 11:05 AM

Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart is set to return to Abu Dhabi next year. The Central Intelligence actor will bring his Reality Check Tour to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on February 22.

This will be Kevin's first show back in Abu Dhabi since his 2016 What Now? tour.

The popular actor is currently touring Reality Check globally with his renowned stand-up material. He launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club and went on to become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in USD4.23 billion global revenue.

Kevin is also the chairman of HARTBEAT, a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together.

The actor's role in Die Hart earned him an Emmy nomination for 'Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series'. Kevin is also a New York Times Best Selling author and his first audible original, The Decision, was nominated for an Audie award for Best Original Audiobook in 2021.

Tickets to Kevin's show in Abu Dhabi after 2016 begins Friday, December 9 at 12pm on Ticketmaster. The pre-sale begins Thursday, December 8 at 12pm. For more information, visit livenation.ae.