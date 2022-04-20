Abu Dhabi: Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra to host this year’s IIFA

The event will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 3:01 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 3:09 PM

Popular Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar and actress Parineeti Chopra are set to host the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA). The event will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21.

Speaking about the event, Karan Johar said, “I am thrilled to be hosting this year’s IIFA Rocks. IIFA is beyond just an event, it’s a brand and a platform where talent is bestowed on from music, arts and culture along with fashion shows that make it an extravagant weekend.”

Co-host Parineeti, meanwhile, is super excited to be in Abu Dhabi. She said, “I am super excited to be co-hosting IIFA Rocks this year. It is an honor to be a part of the hosting team along with Karan Johar. IIFA has always been associated with bringing global fans closer to Bollywood and closer to all of us. So being a part of IIFA has always been special but this time it’s even more special because it’s happening at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and I am super excited to be there and meet everyone.”

Tickets to the two-day event can be purchased from etihadarena.ae. Prices start from Dh110. (Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).