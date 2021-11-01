Abu Dhabi hosts emerging artists, gives platform to showcase talent

Exhibition will be accompanied by a public programme of events and workshops

Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Park hosting exhibition. Photo: Supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 11:32 AM

Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Park is hosting an exhibition featuring paintings, design, and crafts of talented upcoming artists and providing them a platform to showcase their talents and connect with a wider audience.

MAKTABA, the library management department of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) opened its KPL Art Hub exhibition at the Khalifa Park Library, which will be on display until November 25.

Featuring multimedia works spanning visual arts, crafts and design, created by 24 UAE-based emerging artists, the exhibition is in line with MAKTABA’s efforts to leverage and contribute to the emirate’s cultural and artistic scene.

The exhibition serves as a platform to connect artists with the public, with varied programming scheduled throughout the event’s duration, which offers the community inspiring artistic and cultural experiences, and also gives participating artists the opportunity to showcase their work and creative skills.

The exhibition will also benefit the community by emphasising that knowledge and learning encompass more than the written word, which is part of MAKTABA’s recognition of the importance of creativity and the arts in fostering engaged and intellectually curious young minds.

KPL Art Hub’s five core artists – exhibition curator Ameera Ahmed Al Zaabi alongside Saud Al Ahmad, Ahmed Abdullah Al Dhali’i, Maryam Issa Al Rumaithi, and Alia Khalifa Muhammad – will be displaying their artwork throughout the exhibition period. Of the other 19 artists, five will be selected each week to display and sell their work.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a public programme of events and workshops hosted by various participating artists.

Under the supervision of artist Maryam Issa, several artistic workshops and sessions tailored to children will be held on a weekly basis throughout the exhibition’s run, with young visitors getting the chance to imagine scenarios for children's stories, redraw world famous paintings, craft toys, and design clay models.

The KPL Art Hub exhibition is open Sunday to Thursday from 4pm – 8pm, and Saturdays from 2pm – 6pm.

