UAE: ATEEZ, Red Velvet confirmed for K-Pop Dream Concert lineup

K-Pop fans in the UAE, get ready as some of the biggest names have been announced for the Dream Concert in Abu Dhabi.

On Saturday morning, Dream Concert announced some acts in its lineup. They have confirmed that ATEEZ, Red Velvet, All [H]ours and Triple S will be coming to Etihad Park on November 22.

The full lineup will be revealed on September 12 and pre-sale will open on the same day at 12pm and runs until midnight.

Many fans are speculating — based on a TikTok teaser — that Enhypen could be headlining the concert, marking their return to the UAE after they performed here in 2022.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The concert will run for 7 hours. Doors will open at 4pm and the concert will end at 11.30pm, organisers have said. Minors, under the age of 18, must be accompanied by an adult.

Fans can join the waitlist for tickets to the event on the official website: dreamconcert.ae.

Every year, some of the biggest artists in K-pop come together to perform at this massive concert. Last year, in 2024, the lineup featured names like NCT WISH, n.SSign, ONEUS, Kep1er, KISS OF LIFE, Fifty Fifty and CIX.

As K-pop’s longest-running concert, this event has been lighting up stages in Korea since 1995. Now celebrating its 31st edition, Dream Concert is more than just a show, it’s a true piece of K-Pop history.