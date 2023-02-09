Abu Dhabi: British rapper M.I.A. among latest additions to Wireless Festival line-up

American rapper Raja Kumari has also been confirmed for the event

By CT Desk Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 9:10 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 9:17 AM

British rapper M.I.A. won’t be missing in action this March as the hip-hop artist is the latest addition to the spectacular line-up set to descend on the Abu Dhabi edition of one of the UK’s biggest urban music festivals, Wireless, taking place at Etihad Park, Yas Island on March 11.

The global superstar will be joining a growing list of sensational musical acts that includes Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine, and Young Stunners.

London-born female icon Mathangi Arulpragasam, who goes by the stage name M.I.A., started out as a visual artist, filmmaker, and designer in 2000, and began her recording career in 2002, making a huge impact with her 2007 release Paper Planes. Fans can look forward to an eclectic mix of alternative, dance, electronic, hip hop and world music with electric instruments and samples when M.I.A. takes to the Wireless stage. The multi-award-winning artist, who has collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West, Pharrell, and Lil Wayne, will be performing an array of her smash-hits including Bad Girls, Borders, XXXO, and Paper Planes as part of her unmissable set list. Guests will also be treated to a taste of her most recent album Mata featuring the singles Babylon, The One, and Popular.

Another iconic female American rapper, songwriter, and singer, Raja Kumari, has also been confirmed to bring her powerful vocals to the Wireless stage. Best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Knife Party, and Fall Out Boy, fans of the Californian born artist can expect to be treated to her extensive array of widely praised singles including N.R.I., City Slums, Shook, Roots, and much more. To top off the recent additions to this unmissable festival, $kinny, Dizzytooskinny, Dafencii, and Casa Vince have all also joined the line up. Festival-goers will also be treated to sounds by DJ Nico, and DJ Liutik, to top off all the excitement.

Make sure you grab your tickets at www.wirelessfestival.me.