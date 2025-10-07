Watch: Ranveer, Deepika hit pause in Abu Dhabi, explore Louvre, Grand Mosque

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have rarely made joint appearances since becoming parents. But when they do, they make it count. In their latest project together, Deepika joins her husband in exploring Abu Dhabi as the emirate's latest tourism brand ambassador.

A video to promote Experience Abu Dhabi reveals Deepika as their newest brand face. Ranveer Singh has been representing the brand since 2023. This is the first time a Bollywood couple has together represented the emirate as a coveted travel destination.

In the video, the couple are seen exploring the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Grand Mosque, as they look for moments of peace and self-reflection.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They marvel at a 90 AD carpet at the museum, get playful under its signature mashrabiya dome, and also take time to self-reflect. The couple changes into traditional clothes in deeper hues as they walk through the ornate pillars of the mosque, which is the number one tourist attraction in the Middle East.

Ranveer asks, "Sometimes I wonder, what would be my pose if they make a statue of me?"

His wife replies, "You definitely deserve to be in a museum."

Take a look at the video:

“Abu Dhabi is the ultimate family hotspot. They have it all: culture, adventure, beaches, entertainment, you name it,” Ranveer said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud to have shared this city with the world over the years, and what makes me even happier is that I now get to experience this journey with my wife who joins in as a brand ambassador, Deepika. We are celebrating everything that makes Abu Dhabi so special – from its family friendly attractions to the warmth of Emirati hospitality, it is a place where people come to create memories for life."

As brand ambassador, Deepika will front upcoming campaigns spotlighting the emirate’s vast experiences and seasonal offerings, including the festival of Diwali.

She said, “Travel is always more meaningful when it is with the people you love. Ranveer has explored and celebrated Abu Dhabi with so much passion over the last 3 years, and now I get to join him on this journey. I cannot wait to travel, explore, and experience everything this beautiful city has to offer — from its vibrant traditions to the warmth of being welcomed like family. Excited for what is ahead with Abu Dhabi!”

Ranveer and Deepika, who have starred in five movies together, are one of the most sought-after Bollywood couples for brand collaborations, thanks to their combined star power. They have starred in multiple ad campaigns over the years, and were last seen together in an air conditioner ad in April 2025.

They tied the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony in Italy's Lake Como in November 2018. The couple became parents to a baby girl, named Dua, in September last year.