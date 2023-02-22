UAE: Backstreet Boys to perform their greatest hits in Abu Dhabi

The American music group will treat fans to their greatest hits in May

By CT Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:09 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 12:09 PM

Calling all 90s fans! Iconic American boy band the Backstreet Boys are back again! The I Want it That Way and As Long as you Love Me singers are set to return to the UAE to deliver their greatest hits at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on May 7, as part of their DNA World Tour 2023.

They are currently preparing for their concert in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, February 25. After six dates of touring in Australia, the band is slated to head to New Zealand and then to Hong Kong. Later in the year, the band has also scheduled a South Africa concert.

Backstreet Boys, comprising Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, last performed in UAE in 2018 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Tickets to Backstreet Boys' Abu Dhabi concert go on sale from 12pm on Friday, February 24 on Live Nation.

