Ramadan 2026: Will Egyptian actor Abla Kamel return to the screen?

Following a near eight-year hiatus, everyone in the Arab world is wondering when the iconic actress Abla Kamel would return to the big screen. The reason: her "appearance" in a Ramadan advertisement.

So far, there has been no confirmation from the actress herself or the brand behind the campaign, adding to the speculation and driving online buzz ahead of Ramadan.

The uncertainty, however, has not dampened the excitement, with fans welcoming the possibility of her return after years away from the spotlight.

Known for her dramatic performances and for portraying strong, relatable mothers and working-class women, Kamel’s purported comeback has sparked a wave of nostalgia in Egyptian and Arab social media.

Many users expressed excitement and surprise, with some saying they missed seeing her on television shows during Ramadan. Others questioned whether the appearance was real or created using artificial intelligence, as the actor has not issued a statement.

The 65-year-old’s last screen appearance was in 2018 in the series Selsal El-Dam. In recent years, multiple reports and rumours circulated online about the reasons behind her retirement, including claims related to declining health.

With no social media presence, the actor has never publicly addressed these claims. However, close family members have previously said she stepped away from acting for personal reasons and out of a desire to stay out of the spotlight.

For many viewers, Abla Kamel is more than just a familiar face; she is one of the most beloved performers in Egyptian television and cinema.

Starting her journey in 1984, she is known for her natural acting style and strong portrayals of everyday women, building a reputation for roles that reflected family life, social struggles and emotional resilience.

Among her most notable television works are the popular drama series Lan A’eesh Fi Gelbab Aby and the long-running hit Silsilat El-Dam, which ran for multiple seasons and marked one of her last major appearances before stepping away from acting in 2018.

Her film career is equally celebrated, with standout roles in movies such as El-Nazer, Hob El-Banat and Khalti France, where she balanced comedy and drama with ease.