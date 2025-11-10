Abhishek Bachchan mourns loss of his makeup artist Ashok Sawant

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan mourned the loss of his make-up artist, who had been associated with him for over 27 years.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an emotional tribute to his long-time make-up artist, Ashok Sawant, who died on Sunday.

In a heartfelt note, the actor remembered his decades-long association with 'Ashok dada', describing him not just as a team member but as "part of the family".

"Ashok dada and I have worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my make-up since my very first film. He wasn't just a part of my team, he was part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father's make-up man for close to 50 years," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek remembered his makeup artist by recalling the love and affection showered by 'Ashok Dada' during his shoot.

"The last couple of years was ailing so he couldn't always be on set with me. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn't a single day he wouldn't check on me. Making sure his assistant was taking care of how my make-up was done. He was the most loving, gentle and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace and some amazing 'namkeen chivda' or 'bhakar wadi' tucked away in his bag. Last night we lost him," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

"Thank you dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent and for your smile.

