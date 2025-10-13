Abhishek Bachchan gets emotional as he dedicates Best Actor Award to Aishwarya, Aaradhya

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who achieved a long-awaited milestone in his 25-year film career by taking home his first-ever Best Actor (Male) award at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, dedicated it to his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.

The actor, who won the award for his performance in I Want To Talk, was visibly moved as he took to the stage to a standing ovation. His voice trembled with emotion as he addressed the audience and thanked those who had stood by him through his journey, especially his family.

"This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I'm just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special. There's a host of people I need to thank," he said.

"To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today. I want to dedicate this award to two very special people. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter. Thank you so much, I cannot express what this means to me."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want to Talk revolves around the story of Arjun Sen, a Bengali man chasing the American dream, who learns that he has just 100 days to live. The film follows his emotional attempt to reconnect with his estranged seven-year-old daughter. ANI