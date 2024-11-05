Abhishek Bachchan battles inner turmoil in Shoojit Sircar's movie ‘I Want to Talk’

Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan (Photo by AFP)

Filmmaker and director Shoojit Sircar, known for evocative storytelling, has unveiled the trailer for his movie I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024, the film delves into the journey of Arjun, a man struggling with a life-altering health issue while grappling with complex personal battles.

The trailer, released on the official Instagram and YouTube handles of the makers, offers a glimpse into the emotionally charged narrative.

The actor's portrayal of Arjun reveals his journey through numerous challenges, touching on both the absurdities and emotional depths of everyday life.

With a potbellied appearance and multiple looks throughout the film, Bachchan brings an intriguing depth to his character, marking a bold departure from his previous roles.

'I want to talk' is not just about physical transformation; it's about the emotional weight of facing a pivotal moment in life.

The film's narrative explores how Arjun prepares for a major surgery while navigating the complexities of his relationships with family and friends. Despite the support from his loved ones, Arjun's internal struggles form the heart of the story.