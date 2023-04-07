Abhishek-Aishwarya to split? Bachchan Jr puts divorce rumours to rest with tweet

Questions arose when the Bollywood actor was not at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event to accompany his wife and daughter

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationship status is making a lot of noise. Rumours over a rift between the couple started making the rounds when Abhishek was missing from the red carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event.

Pictures and videos of Aishwarya making a stunning entrance with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan became an instant hit on social media. While fans were in complete awe of Aishwarya’s beauty, some wondered why Abhishek was not there.

Well, Abhishek’s comment under a picture shared by a fan has certainly put these rumours to rest. When a user shared a photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya from the event on Twitter, Abhishek surprised the person by leaving a heartwarming note in the comments. To the tweet, which read, “My fav people”, Abhishek said, “Mine too.” The actor also added a blush face emoji to it.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their first child Aaradhya in 2011. Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked in Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan.

Well, did you know Abhishek Bachchan is the only person whom Aishwarya follows on Instagram? On the actor’s birthday in February this year, Aishwarya wished her “baby” with a cute note. Sharing a picture of the actor, she wrote, “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 2, the second movie in the series. The film will be released on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni). The first part was released in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in the recently released Bholaa. He made a cameo appearance.

