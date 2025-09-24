UAE: Over 100 women come together for Abaya Rally

The fifth edition of the all-women empowerment drive Abaya Rally took place this year on August 29. The two-day event, held in Al Ain, saw more than 100 women from the UAE and GCC coming together to celebrate upliftment, adventure and sisterhood.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Al Ain - GCC’s Tourism Capital 2025, this year’s theme was, “Heels, Horsepower, and Empowerment on Wheels.”

The event began with a safety workshop by Emirates Driving Company, before participants embarked on a symbolic drive up Jebel Hafeet. Among the activities at the top were yoga and wellness sessions by Pranalli Dhamankar; panel discussions and inspiring talks. The discussions included the panelists Kuwaiti cricketer Maryam Omar, Omani climate leader Rumaitha Al Busaidi, Bahraini artist Huda Al Maarzooq, Dr Roaa Talal, dentist and founder of the first Saudi ladies motorcycling club, Emirati life coach Abeer Al Matrooshi, entrepreneur Maram Alkass, content producer Ilham Daoud, founder andpresenter Noura Akrmi, and others. Emirati designer Mariam Al Remeithi also showcased her designs. The evening concluded with a gala dinner.

“The Abaya Rally is more than a drive; it is a movement,” said Pragna Vaya, managing director of Orbit Events. “This fifth edition in Al Ain was about scaling not just mountains, but also aspirations, creating a space where women could celebrate culture, courage, and community together.”