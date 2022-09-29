Aanand L Rai, Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani join hands to launch new talents

The veteran actor and director will be essaying the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram
Twenty-three Indian leading filmmakers including Aanand L Rai, Imtiaz Ali, and Rajkumar Hirani joined hands to launch and mentor new talents in the industry.
On Wednesday, producer Mahaveer Jain and Jio Studios launched the unique initiative, NEWCOMERS, in its 2022 edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai.
A consortium of acclaimed filmmakers like Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sukumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan, Ali, Gauri Shinde, R. Balki, Rai, Anees Bazmee, A.R.Murugadoss, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitish Tiwari, Ram Madhvani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Siddharth Anand, Raj & DK, Abhishek Sharma, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Amit Sharma, Jagan Shakti, Vishnuvardhan has been formed to mentor and launch new talents.
Speaking about it, Mahaveer Jain who conceived this idea along with Jyoti Deshpande, Chairperson of FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and CEO, Viacom 18 said, "It's our humble attempt to give back to the industry, by providing a platform to new Actors, Writers, Directors, Music talent and a wide range of Technicians in this landscape. Together, we will work to build our tomorrow."
This year, FICCI Frames has returned to its physical form in Mumbai following the Covid pandemic. As in previous years, the world's media and entertainment industry will be in full attendance at this event, with nearly 2,000 delegates encompassing the entire sector.
The veteran actor and director will be essaying the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram
