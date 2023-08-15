Aamir Khan’s son to make his Bollywood debut with supernatural thriller?

Renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, celebrated for his versatility, has temporarily stepped away from acting following the underwhelming performance of his recent film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, fresh reports reveal his involvement in producing his son Junaid Khan's inaugural venture into acting, a supernatural love story.

As per a report by Indian entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Junaid's debut film under Aamir Khan Productions will encapsulate a slice-of-life romance intertwined with supernatural elements. Junaid will portray an insurance investigator who develops an unusual connection with the spirit of a comatose woman. Sunil Pandey, a longtime associate of Aamir Khan, known for his involvement in movies like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, and Laal Singh Chaddha, is set to helm the project as director. The production is slated to commence filming in Japan around October or November, featuring an uncanny yet-to-be-disclosed female lead.

Furthermore, rumours have surfaced regarding Junaid's potential role in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Love Today. The details are pending an official announcement, but the venture is anticipated to include Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor, and will be produced by Phantom Studios. The remake, a significant undertaking, is scheduled for production later this year.

Junaid Khan's cinematic journey has also encompassed his participation in the Yash Raj Films project Maharaja, alongside Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat.

