Bollywood actor Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in an intimate setting in his Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home, with the first glimpse of the couple as newlyweds emerging shortly after the wedding.

The private ceremony took place on Sunday at Khan's Pali Hill residence in the presence of close family members and friends.

The first wedding photo was shared by entertainment page Spice, showing Khan signing the marriage register while Spratt sits beside him. Family members can be seen gathered around the couple during the ceremony.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Spice captioned the post: "A celebration of love, laughter, and cherished moments. Step inside Aamir Khan's wedding festivities, filled with warmth, joy, and the magic of a truly unforgettable celebration."

The wedding followed days of preparations at Khan's residence, where workers were seen decorating the bungalow with lights and making arrangements despite heavy monsoon rain in Mumbai.

The marriage marks a new chapter in Khan's personal life. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple separated in 2002.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the pair announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to the public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year. Since then, the couple have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.