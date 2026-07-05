Aamir Khan's Mumbai home decorated ahead of intimate wedding with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan is all set to marry longtime partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, 5 July, with preparations underway at his Mumbai residence despite relentless monsoon showers.

The actor's Pali Hill home has been buzzing with activity, as workers decorated the venue and made arrangements for what is expected to be an intimate family ceremony.

Paparazzi videos from outside Aamir's residence showed the bungalow adorned with decorative lights and festive decorations ahead of the wedding. On Saturday, workers were also seen bringing in chairs and other furniture, believed to be part of the seating arrangements for guests.

Heavy rain in Mumbai did little to slow preparations. Workers wearing raincoats continued decorating the venue and handling logistical arrangements as showers lashed the city. Aamir's sister was also spotted arriving at the residence ahead of the celebrations.

The wedding marks a new chapter in Aamir's personal life. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They separated in 2002.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the pair announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir publicly introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year. Since then, the couple have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.